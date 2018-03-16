By Trend

The implementation of well-thought-out measures has maintained Azerbaijan's investment attractiveness, Azerbaijani Parliamentary speaker Ogtay Asadov said on March 16.

The speaker noted that all conditions have been created for Azerbaijan's oil strategy, TANAP and TAP projects are being successfully implemented.

"The growth in the non-oil sector was at the level of 2.7 percent in 2017. The government took into account the proposals put forward by the Parliament," Asadov said.

He further added that the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway connecting Europe and the East halves the distance.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz