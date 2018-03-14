By Trend

Armenia completely isolated itself as a result of the aggression against Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani MP Bakhtiyar Aliyev told Trend March 13.

Aliyev added that the Armenians created a mono-ethnic state, support terrorism and train terrorists in the occupied Azerbaijani territories.

"Therefore, no international structure and neighboring state participate in joint projects with Armenia,” he said. “No one will cooperate with Armenia until it ceases to pursue an aggressive policy and withdraws its troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories."

He further said that Armenia is economically unattractive.

"In the Soviet period, Armenia existed due to the budget of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), then - through financial assistance of others,” he said. “Presently, 75 percent of the economic potential of the South Caucasus accounts for Azerbaijan, so Armenia’s further fate depends on Azerbaijan. The faster the Armenians understand this, the better they can live. Armenia will not move forward till a fascist regime exists there."

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

---

