By Trend

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has expressed his condolences to Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev in connection with fire in the Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center.

"We in Ukraine were deeply saddened by the terrible news of numerous casualties in fire in the Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku," Poroshenko's letter of condolence reads.

“On behalf of Ukrainian people and on my own behalf, I extend my deepest condolences to the families and beloved ones of the deceased, wish speedy recovery to all the injured,” the letter said.

A strong fire broke out at 06:10 (UTC +4) on March 2 in a one-story building of Azerbaijan’s Republican Drug Rehabilitation Center in Baku.

Twenty-five people died as a result of the fire, says a joint statement of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General’s Office, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and the Health Ministry of Azerbaijan.

