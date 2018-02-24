By Trend:

Starting from Feb. 25, constituency election commissions in Azerbaijan will start issuing polling cards for the presidential election scheduled for April 11, according to the Calendar Plan of the main actions and events for preparing and holding the presidential election.

According to the Calendar Plan, the constituency election commissions will issue polling cards from Feb. 25 to March 17.

This is while precinct election commissions will issue polling cards from March 18 to April 8.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz