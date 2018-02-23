By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and gloomy is expected in Baku on February 24.

Weak mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. South wind will blow.

The temperature will be +3-5˚C at night, +7-11˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +3-5˚C at night, +9-11˚C in daytime in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm mercury column, relative humidity will make 70-80% at night and 60-65% in daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places.

Weak east wind will blow. The temperature will be +1-6˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 0-5 degrees of frost in mountains at night, +3-7˚C in the afternoon.

The weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula on February 24-25 is particularly favorable for meteo-sensitive people.

