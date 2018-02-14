By Aygul Salmanova

The UN and Azerbaijan will discuss further steps as part of achieving goals of the country’s sustainable economic development, the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan Ghulam Isaczai told reporters in Baku on February 14.

Ghulam Isaczai said this will have a positive impact on the society of Azerbaijan, he noted.

The programs planned to be implemented are important for women and children, as well as for people with disabilities both in cities and in villages, he said, adding that the UN would like to support Azerbaijan’s economic development.

He noted that the UN continues to work with Azerbaijan on a number of projects.

Since its admission to membership in the United Nations, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consistently demonstrated its strong commitment to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international law, has staunchly supported the Organization and actively contributed to its activities.

The sustainable development goals were adopted by the UN member countries in September 2015. Overall, there are 17 goals and 169 tasks to be implemented in 2016-2030.

The Global Goals replace the Millennium Development Goals (MDGs), main objectives of which were eradicate extreme hunger and poverty, achieve primary education, promote gender equality and empower woman, reduce child mortality, improve maternal health and etc.

The government of Azerbaijan is doing all its best to ensure country’s economic growth, to fully provide social demands of the population, to create favorable conditions for the development of the health system and develop all spheres of country’s public life.

All this is possible through the consistent conduct of a well-thought out and purposeful policy. The state programmes adopted by the country’s leadership, concept and strategic documents and their practical implementation are of special importance as a mechanism of implementing this policy.

