Azerbaijan is successfully implementing certain reconciliatory and coordinating mission in the Muslim world, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev.

He made the remarks addressing the 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party on Febryary 8.

“We will continue to actively pursue our role on international arena. We have established our relations with all countries on the basis of mutual respect and not interfering in each other’s affairs. We will strengthen these relations. Our relations with the neighbor states will reach even a higher stage. I am sure of this, because the economic and other projects that we have started and are continuing to realize allow saying this.”

President Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan is a country enjoying great support in the Muslim world.

“The Organization of Islamic Cooperation has repeatedly adopted resolutions reflecting the justice with regard to the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. Unfortunately, it is impossible to speak about unity in the Muslim world, we are very active on our path to this unity in the Muslim world. The Muslim world highly appreciated holding of the Islamic Solidarity Games and announcement of the Islamic Solidarity Year. Today, I believe that in the Muslim world, Azerbaijan successfully implements certain reconciliatory and coordinating mission. We must continue to work to strengthen solidarity and decrease unpleasant trends.”

The president further stressed that there are close relations between the European countries and Azerbaijan.

“Negotiations on a new agreement with the European Union began last year. The EU member states are our key trade partners, the main investors. Of course, our relations in political, economic and energy fields are at a very high level. This cooperation is very important for us, because Azerbaijan is on the way to modernity. We should develop, and we must apply the most advanced standards on conditions that are in line with our national values. We stand on very strong national roots and this is the basis for us. Simultaneously, we must always be open to the world and bring the most advanced technologies to our country.”

President Aliyev also said everybody knows that Azerbaijan holds a principled position and pursues an independent policy – a policy that provides the interests of the Azerbaijani people, and creates additional opportunities for many partners.

