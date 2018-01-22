By Laman Ismayilova

The weather will be changeable cloudy and mainly rainless on January 23. It will be foggy in some places. The south-western wind will be replaced by north-east wind in daytime.

The temperature will be +1-3˚C at night, +8-11˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +1-3˚C at night, +8-10˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 754 mm mercury column to 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80 C at night and 50-55% in afternoon.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and morning. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +9-14˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +2-7˚C in daytime.

