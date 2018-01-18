By Laman Ismayilova

Changeable cloudy and mainly rainless weather is expected on January 18.

Weak mist is predicted in some places in the morning.

South-west wind will be replaced by north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be +1-3˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +1-3˚C at night, +9-11˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 754 mm mercury column to 758 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night, 55-60% in daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in country's region. However, rain is predicted in some mountainous areas at night. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -3+2˚C at night, +7-12˚C in daytime, 4-9 degrees of frost in mountains at night, 0-9 degrees of frost in daytime.

