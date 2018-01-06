By Trend

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the State Committee for Work with Religious Associations signed a joint action plan for 2018, the ministry said in a message Jan. 6.

The time, place, as well as persons and structures responsible for carrying out activities are defined in the document, according to the message.

During the meetings planned to be organized in the departments, formations, military units and special military educational institutions of the Defense Ministry this year, events dedicated to the Azerbaijanism ideology, preservation and development of national, moral and cultural values, fight against radical religious movements and extremism, cooperation among cultures, civilizations and religious denominations, as well as other topics, will be held.

---

