Another yard renovated under Bizim həyət (Our yard) project [PHOTO]

Another yard has been renovated under Bizim həyət (Our yard) project.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of IDEA Public Union Leyla Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony and a tree-planting campaign, Azernews reports.

Initiated by Leyla Aliyeva, the project aims to redevelop yards, make them greener, create a more comfortable living environment for residents and promote a healthy lifestyle.

The redeveloped yard is located at Yeni Gunashli Residential Area Q 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26 and 27, Suleyman Ahmadov street, Garachukhur settlement, Surakhani district, Baku.

All necessary conditions have been created for people with disabilities in the renovated yard. Mini-football pitch, chess ground, sports facilities and playgrounds are set up on the territory for the leisure activities of young people.

Renovation also saw the installation of seven gazebos, benches, nesting boxes and cat houses.

Taking into account the interests of the residents, new lighting poles and surveillance cameras are installed in the yard.

The facades and blocks of buildings are completely repaired, the roof covering and asphalt pavement are renewed, and the electrical system is rebuilt as well.

Along with the restoration of green plantings existing in the courtyard, around 1,300 different trees and shrubs were planted, and a landscaping strip was created on an area of 3,000 square meters.

In addition, green barriers were created around the yard by planting common ivy and other climbing plants.

Green barriers are regarded as an environmental barrier that consists of climbing plants that reduce air pollution and improves air quality.

Recall that the "Our Yard" project is planned to be implemented in all Baku districts.

