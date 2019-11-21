Being a global provider of electrical, instrumentation, hydraulic, mechanical, telecommunication services and associated technical training in Caspian Sea region over the past 23 years, Rapid Solutions Company commemorated 650th anniversary of the eminent Azerbaijani poet Imameddin Nasimi by planting over a hundred trees in Garadag district on 16th November 2019.

The President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev declared the year of 2019 as a year of Nasimi. Thereby, The First Vise President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva initiated planting 650 thousand trees to glorify cultural heritage of İmameddin Nasimi, disseminate it to the world and celebrate his 650th anniversary remarkably.

The idea of planting trees has been inspired by the poet’s valuable poems emphasizing his fascination with power of nature and mankind.

As reforestation has been proven as a great way to mitigate air pollution, considering that a ten-year-old tree could absorb 21 kg of carbon dioxide while a forty-year-old tree absorbs a ton of carbon dioxide emissions, the employees of Rapid Solutions believe that growing trees in an industrial area of Garadag district will protect the ecosystem and combat the climate change.

In addition to planting trees, the company employees collected and disposed plastic waste from the polluted area. Regarding to this matter, Rapid Solutions will continue to implement innovative methods and activities to preserve natural habitat, promote the principles of recycling, reforestation, and renovation.