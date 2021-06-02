By Laman Ismayilova

Beach season is in full swing and a day at the beach can be a great way to spend time. In Azerbaijan, beach season stars from June 10. So, get ready to head out on a beach vacation.

Everyone knows about the benefits of sunbathing for a long time. The sun relaxes the body, nourishes the skin with Vitamin D and just pleases us with its warmth.

However, too much exposure to UV rays leads to red, painful skin burn and increases your risk for skin cancer in the long term.

The harmful effects of the sunburn also includes dry and wrinkled skin, dark spots, skin redness and blistering. In some cases it may cause blistering, fever, chills, headache, and a general feeling of illness.

The body protects itself from UV light by increasing the production of the dark pigment melanin. However, melanin can only protect the body from a certain amount of UV light and too much exposure may cause the skin to burn. The signs of sunburn can start to appear in less than 15 minutes.

Avoiding sunburn in the first place is better than having to treat its effects. So, make sure you follow these simple tips.

Sunscreen

This is the first and key rule of a healthy tan. Apply sunscreen about 30 minutes before going outside for better skin protection. Reapply it after sweating or swimming. Chose a sunscreen with a SPF of 30 or higher for extended stays outdoors.

Sunscreens come in the forms of lotions, creams, ointments, gels, sprays, wipes, and lip balms. What type you use should depend on what you like to protect with the sunscreen.

Try a sunscreen with different ingredients. Aloe vera, green tea, chamomile extract, jojoba and olive oils are soothing on sensitive skin.

Stay out of the sun during peak hours

The sun’s UV rays are strongest between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. That’s a time when you’re at the greatest risk of getting a sunburn. Stay inside during the peak hours to avoid these dangerous rays.

The best way to know how strong the sun’s UV rays are, is to pay attention to your shadow. When it’s longer than you are, UV exposure is low. But when your shadow is shorter than you are, UV exposure is high. In this case, you should try to stay indoors.

Protect Your Eyes And Head

The scalp can get burnt pretty fast. So, protect your head with a hat. Look at a wide-brimmed hat that protects your neck.

Wearing proper eye protection can prevent damage to the eyes from UV rays The sun can negatively impact the eyes due to thin and fragile eyelid skin. Good pair of sunglasses which block the harmful rays is always a great idea.

Consume Omega-3

What’s so special about fish oil? It plays a significant role in brain function, normal growth and development, and inflammation.

Omega-3 can protect your skin against sun damage. It makes your skin more radiant. When your skin is exposed to the sun, it becomes inflamed. This is called a sunburn.Omega-3 fatty acids prevents the inflammatory process and thus protects your skin from sunburn.

Fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, and sardines are rich in these omega-3s. Some plants are rich in another type of omega-3 fatty acid, alpha-linolenic acid. Flaxseeds, walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and canola oil are good sources Omega-3. At the same time, avoid diets full of processed foods including vegetable, soy oil, corn oil, and sugars.

How to treat sunburn?

The first thing you should do is get out of the sun and cool your skin with a cool shower, bath or damp towel. After the shower, gently pat yourself dry, but leave a little water on your skin. Then, apply a moisturizer in order to ease the dryness. Apply aftersun cream or spray and drink plenty of water to cool down. Don't forget to cover sunburnt skin from direct sunlight until skin has fully healed.

Young, sensitive skin is especially vulnerable to UV rays. Kids especially need to be protected from the sunburn.

---

