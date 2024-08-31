Yerevan submits new proposals to Baku for peace treaty, says Pashinyan

31 August 2024 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has announced that Armenia has submitted another set of proposals to Azerbaijan regarding the draft peace treaty between the two countries, Azernews reports.

Speaking at a press conference, Pashinyan stated, "Yesterday, we presented our proposal to Baku. The final version of the peace treaty contains 17 articles, of which 13 have been agreed upon, including the preamble. Most of the wording of the articles has been agreed upon."

Pashinyan suggested that the agreed-upon articles should be the basis for signing and ratifying the peace treaty.

"Our proposal is to take all the agreed-upon articles and, based on this, sign the peace treaty. We consider this necessary since these articles encompass all the main principles of the treaty. Sign and ratify it, and continue negotiating the remaining issues," he explained.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz