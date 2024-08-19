Lavrov says Armenia sabotages agreement on opening of communications

19 August 2024 22:57 (UTC+04:00)

The Armenian leadership is sabotaging the agreement on the opening of communications in the South Caucasus, Azernews reports that the Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said this in an interview with "First Channel" of the Russian Federation.

"We are in favor of the soon conclusion of the peace agreement and the opening of communications. Unfortunately, it is the Armenian leadership that is sabotaging the agreement signed by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan when it comes to communications passing through the Syunik (Gafan) region of Armenia. It is difficult to understand the meaning of such a position. I am sure that the foundation laid within the framework of tripartite documents remains fully relevant," Lavrov said.

