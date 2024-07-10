US continues to work on diplomatic settlement between Azerbaijan, Armenia: Miller says

10 July 2024 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

The US continues to work on a diplomatic settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

Azernews reports that the spokesman of the State Department, Matthew Miller, said this in his statement.

Regarding the possibility of a meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington within the framework of the NATO summit, Miller said that he was not aware of it.

"We continue to work on diplomatic settlement," he added.

It should be noted that on July 9, the annual summit of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) held in honor of the 75th anniversary began in Washington. The main topic of the summit, where 32 member countries are represented at the level of heads of state and government, is the Russia-Ukraine war.

According to the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia (MFA) Ani Badalyan, there is no agreement between the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and Armenia Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan on holding a meeting within the framework of the NATO summit in Washington.

---

