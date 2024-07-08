Azerbaijan, Armenia Parliament Chairpersons to meet

8 July 2024 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

The Speaker of the Armenian Parliament, Alen Simonyan, will meet with Speaker of the Azerbaijani National Assembly Sahiba Gafarova in Geneva in November, Azernews reports.

Based on the preliminary agreement reached in the previous meeting, the next meeting between Alen Simonyan and the Speaker of the National Assembly will take place in November in Geneva.

It should be noted that on March 22, the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments, Sahiba Gafarova and Alen Simonyan, had a bilateral meeting within the framework of the 148th Assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union held in Geneva. During the meeting, issues regarding how the parliaments of the two countries could support the peace process amid ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia were discussed.

On May 16, the second meeting between the speakers of the Azerbaijani and Armenian parliaments was held within the framework of the 1st Session of the Organising Committee of the VI Global Conference of Parliament Speakers held in Geneva. The discussion continued on how the parliaments of the two countries could support the peace process amid ongoing peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

