FM Bayramov: Azerbaijan actively working on peace treaty

8 July 2024 14:09 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova

“Azerbaijan is committed to the peace agenda. We are actively working on the peace treaty. The main condition for signing of the peace treaty is, of course, the amendments to the constitution of Armenia regarding the territorial claims to our country,” Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as he told journalists.

FM Bayramov underlined that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs would continue to make efforts based on the political course of the Azerbaijani state to pursue the right policy in line with the national interests of the people and express the country’s position.

