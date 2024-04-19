G7 makes statement on normalization of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations

19 April 2024 20:39 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Shahin Read more

The heads of foreign affairs ministers of the "Big Seven" (G7) countries made a statement regarding the normalisation of Azerbaijan-Armenia relations, Azernews reports.

The G7 countries called on Armenia and Azerbaijan to stick to the peace process.

"We call on Armenia and Azerbaijan to remain fully committed to the peace process in order to achieve a decent and lasting peace based on the principles of non-use of force, respect for sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity," the statement said.

In addition, the joint statement of Azerbaijan and Armenia dated December 7, 2023, was noted, and the G7 countries called on the parties to maintain this spirit of cooperation.

It was also stated that the G7 countries are ready to support future constructive contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia at all levels, especially within the framework of established negotiation mechanisms.

"We once again confirm the importance of adherence to the Almaty Declaration of 1991, in which Armenia and Azerbaijan recognise each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty. We call for the expansion of regional cooperation and the opening of all borders, including the Armenia-Turkey border," the statement said.

It should be noted that the organisation's sensitivity to this topic is commendable from the point of view of the rule of peace in the region. The question arises, why did the G7 countries not remember or think about the principles of respect for sovereignty, inviolability of borders, and territorial integrity even when the territories of Azerbaijan were under the occupation of Armenia for 30 years?

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz