1 April 2024 01:15 (UTC+04:00)

To sign an agreement, there are important points on which there must be consensus.

he Foreign Minister of the Armenian Republic, Ararat Mirzoyan, said in an interview with Argentina's Todos Noticias TV channel

In particular, we are talking about the need for mutual recognition of borders and delimitation according to the Alma-Ata Declaration of 1991, the FM added.

---

