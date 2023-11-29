US supports normalisation of relations between Armenia, Azerbaijan, US Official says

29 November 2023 14:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The United States has repeatedly said that it supports the normalisation of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

This was started by the US Permanent Representative to the OSCE, Michael Carpenter.

"Over the past year, we have supported a number of negotiations between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Secretary Blinken personally participated in these efforts to find a peace agreement that would pave the way for normalisation of relations, open communication, and trade throughout the region, which, in our opinion, meets the interests of all countries in the South Caucasus," he said.

Carpenter stressed that the United States will continue to support and offer efforts to hold meetings between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

"Ultimately, of course, the parties themselves should use these services or meditation offers in their efforts to reach an agreement on normalisation, but we will continue to do this," he said.

