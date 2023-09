30 September 2023 10:05 (UTC+04:00)

As a result of local anti-terror measures, the combat positions and support points abandoned by the Armenian armed forces' formations are liquidated, communication lines are restored in the territory, Azernews reports.

On September 29, the combat position on the Tartar-Aghdara road has been liquidated and the safe movement of vehicles was ensured.



