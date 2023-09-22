Vehicles delivering foods and sanitary products for Armenian residents of Garabagh return after unloading their cargo [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

22 September 2023 23:52 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations has today sent a food cargo for humanitarian purposes to meet the needs of the Armenian residents living in Azerbaijan’s Garabagh region, Azernews reports.

Four vehicles with 20-ton cargo, including food and sanitary products were delivered via Aghdam-Khankendi road for the local population and the vehicles returned.

The delivery of humanitarian cargo will be continued from now on.

