By Aisha Jabbarova

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on July 28 urged Armenia to stop military provocation on the border and to start talks over border delimitation between the two countries.

The ministry made the statement following the intense fire from the Armenian side that left two Azerbaijani soldiers injured near border Kalbajar region on July 28.

The ministry also urged Yerevan “to accept the new realities that have emerged in the region” following last year’s war that saw Azerbaijan liberate its territories from the Armenian occupation.

“Azerbaijan retains the right to protect its territorial integrity within its international borders and will give decisive response to any steps against its territorial integrity,” the ministry concluded in its statement published in the ministry’s press service.

Azerbaijan liberated 300 city centers, settlements, villages and the historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 to November 10. The Russian-brokered peace deal also stipulated the return of Kalbajar, Lachin and Aghdam regions occupied by the Armenian forces in the war in the early 1990s.

Azerbaijan and Armenia have failed to come to an agreement on the delimitation and demarcation of their state border following the collapse of the Soviet Union. The tension over border delimitation gained fresh momentum following the end of the Second Karabakh War in 2020.