By Aisha Jabbarova

A trial is underway in Baku into the case of two Armenians who are suspected of espionage.

Armenian nationals Davit Davtyan and Gevorg Sujyan stand trial on charges of illegal weapon possession, espionage, formation of illegal armed group and illegal border crossing.

The court hearing held in Baku Grave Crimes Court is presided by Judge Ali Mammadov.

It should be noted that on July 23, 13 members of an Armenian armed group were sentenced to six years in prison each on charges of border violation and illegal armed possession.

Azerbaijani law-enforcers detained and disarmed 62 Armenians during the anti-terror operation on December 13. The group members were deployed on Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh on November 26 in breach of the Karabakh peace deal. They are accused of killing four Azerbaijani servicemen and injuring one civilian.

Baku has refused to recognize the group members as POWs as they violated the state border after the signing of the November peace deal that ended the hostilities in autumn 2020.

On June 12, Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of landmines in formerly-occupied Agdam.

Another 15 Armenian soldiers were handed over on July 2 in exchange of maps of about 92,000 anti-tank and anti-personnel mines planted during the occupation in Fuzuli and Zangilan regions.

Earlier, Azerbaijan handed over more than 70 prisoners of war to Armenia, and Armenia returned 14 prisoners of war to Azerbaijan.