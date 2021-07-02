By Vugar Khalilov

A trial is being held in Baku today into the case of 13 members of an Armenian terrorist group.

The group members face charges that include committing acts of terrorism, sabotage and other criminal acts against Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen.

The group members had illegally crossed into Azerbaijan’s territory after the signing of the November 10 trilateral statement that ended the war between Armenia and Azerbaijan. They were disarmed as a result of the anti-terrorist operation of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service.

The defendants are giving testimony in the building of the Baku Court of Appeal, chaired by Baku Court of Grave Crimes Judge Eldar Ismayilov.

The defendants are Hovanesyan Haykaz Koryunovich, Manukyan Varazdat Amushavanovich, Stepanyan David Stepanovich, Tosunyan Levan Ashotovich, Baghdasaryan Artur Eduardovich, Avakyan Serop Surenovich, Harutyunyan Varazdat Veryojevich, Manukyan Jora Vanoevich, Herabyan Hrayr Hrachovich, Gosparyan Narek Agaovich, Kuregyan Grigor Gagikovich, Gevorkyan Ashot Artakovich, Agramanyan Martin Mushegovich.

The members of the group are accused under the Criminal Code Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy, an organized group or a criminal association (criminal organization) with the use of firearms and objects used as weapons), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, storage, transportation and carrying of weapons, their components, ammunition, explosives and devices by an organized group), 279.2 (armed attacks on enterprises, offices, organizations or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not provided by law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan by a group of persons by prior conspiracy or an organized group).

Baku has said that members of the Armenian armed group do not fall under the category of POWs as they illegally crossed the border after the signing of the November 10 peace deal.

Earlier, Azerbaijan handed over more than 70 prisoners of war to Armenia, and Armenia returned 14 prisoners of war. Some 62 Armenians from Armenia's Shirak region, who were deployed on Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh on November 26 in breach of the Karabakh peace deal are not regarded as POWs. It was established the saboteur group killed four Azerbaijani servicemen and injured one civilian.

It should be noted that on June 12 Azerbaijan handed over 15 Armenian prisoners in exchange for a map detailing the location of landmines in formerly-occupied Agdam.

—

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz