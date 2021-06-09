By Trend

Israel can provide support to Azerbaijan in de-mining the lands liberated from Armenian occupation, the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The above issue was discussed during the visit of Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan George Dick to the Mine Action Agency.

During the meeting, discussions were held on the possibility of Israel's support for large-scale mine clearance in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

