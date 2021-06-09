By Vafa Ismayilova

Thirteen more members of the Armenian armed groups who committed sabotage, terrorist and other acts in Azerbaijan will stand trial in Baku at 1200 on June 22, Trend reported on June 8.

The trial in the criminal case of group members Haykaz Hovanesyan, Varazdat Manukyan, David Stepanyan, Levan Tosunyan, Artur Baghdasaryan, Serop Avakyan, Varazdat Harutyunyan, Jora Manukyan, Hrayr Herabyan, Narek Qosparyan, Qriqor Kureqyan, Ashot Qevorkyan, Martin Aqramanyan will be presided over by judge Eldar Ismayilov at Baku's Grave Crimes Court.

Earlier, the State Security Service and the Prosecutor's General Office issued a joint statement saying that a group of Armenian citizens, illegally acquiring weapons, components for the weapons, ammunition, explosives and devices created armed formations not envisaged under law.

These armed formation members illegally crossed Azerbaijan's state border on November 26-27, 2020, as an organized group, took up the combat positions in the forest and other areas in the northwestern part of Khojavand region's Hadrut settlement.

Till December 13, 2020, they had attacked enterprises, institutions, and organizations, as well as individuals, organized explosions, fires, and other terrorist acts posing a threat to the life and health of people, capable of causing significant property damage or leading to other socially dangerous consequences, with the aim of disrupting public safety, sowing panic among the population or influencing decision-making by the state authorities of Azerbaijan or international organizations.

Earlier, the public was informed that the investigation into the criminal case against 14 members of this illegal armed group was completed and, together with the indictment, was sent to court for consideration.

The investigation on the criminal case initiated in connection with the above-mentioned facts against other members of the illegal armed group, Haykaz Hovhannisyan, Varazdat Manukyan, David Stepanyan, Levan Tosunyan and others, in total 13 accused, has been completed.

Thus, the investigation has been completed under Azerbaijani Criminal Code Articles 214.2.1, 214.2.3 (terrorism committed by a group of people upon prior conspiracy by an organized group or criminal association (criminal organization) by using firearms and items used as weapons), 228.3 (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation or carrying of weapons, components for weapons, ammunition, explosives and explosive devices by an organized group), 279.2 (an attack on enterprises, institutions, organizations or individuals as part of armed formations or groups not envisaged by the law) and 318.2 (illegal crossing of the state border of Azerbaijan by a group of people upon prior conspiracy or by an organized group).

The criminal case together with the indictment approved by the Azerbaijani deputy prosecutor-general was sent to court for consideration.

“The preliminary investigation on the relevant criminal case against other members of the above-mentioned armed formation has been completed, the documents of the case are being considered," the report said.

Earlier, Azerbaijan handed over more than 70 prisoners of war to Armenia, and Armenia returned 14 prisoners of war. Some 62 Armenians from Armenia's Shirak region, who were deployed on Azerbaijani territories in Karabakh on November 26 in breach of the Karabakh peace deal are not regarded as POWs. It was established the saboteur group killed four Azerbaijani servicemen and injured one civilian.

It should be noted that Armenia has failed to provide any information about more than 4,000 Azerbaijani citizens who went missing during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war in the early 1990s. Most of them were killed and buried in mass graves. One of these burials was found in Bashlibel village of Kalbajar region. At the same time, Armenia does not provide information about the Azerbaijani citizens who were in captivity during the first Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Armenia continues to refuse to submit to Azerbaijan the maps of minefields in the Nagorno-Karabakh region that have resulted in the killing of dozens of civilians and military personnel.

