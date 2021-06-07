By Trend

Armenian Colonel Koryun Gumashyan admitted the availability of maps of mined Azerbaijani territories, Trend reports on June 7 with reference to the Armenian media.

"My contingent and I have supplied mines to Lachin and Kalbajar districts via 17 trucks,” the colonel added. “Return our prisoners of war to us and I will provide you with the map."

After the end of the 44-day Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh war, more than 140 people suffered in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan as a result of the explosion of mines planted by the Armenian occupants, 27 of them died.

In particular, a car with employees of TV channels and news agencies sent to the Kalbajar district of Azerbaijan hit a mine in the direction of Susuzlug village on June 4 at about 11:00 (GMT+4).

As a result, the cameraman of AzTV TV channel Siraj Abishov, representative of AZERTAC news agency Maharram Ibrahimov, deputy representative of the Executive Power of the Kalbajar district in the administrative-territorial district of Susuzlug village Arif Aliyev were killed. Moreover, four people were injured and were hospitalized.

