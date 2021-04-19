By Vafa Ismayilova

Under Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov's instruction, the training and methodological session has been held at the Training and Education Centre of the Armed Forces to discuss the results of the first quarter of 2021, the Defence Ministry has reported on its website.

The session was attended by the deputy commanders of the Army Corps, formations, branches of troops, independent units, and deputy chiefs of special military-educational institutions for ideological work and moral-psychological support.

The session especially emphasized the combat path and experience of the servicemen who showed heroism, steadfastness, and self-sacrifice in the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020.

The deputy head of the ideological work and moral-psychological support department of the ministry's main department for personnel, Aydin Eyyubov, noted the successful fulfillment of the tasks assigned to the Azerbaijani Army.

He briefed the session participants about the work carried out in the sphere of military-patriotic education and moral-psychological training based on the ideology of Azerbaijani nationhood, in particular increasing military discipline and other areas. He also spoke about the forthcoming tasks and the defence minister's instructions on the upcoming work in the relevant field.

The deputy head of the ministry's legal department, Vugar Isayev, talked in details about the law on the status of servicemen and the requirements of legislation in the field of social protection of servicemen.

Speaking at the session, Azerbaijan's Honored Art Worker of Azerbaijan Abdulla Gurbani noted the invaluable role of the units’ deputy commanders for ideological work and moral-psychological support in instilling a sense of patriotism in the servicemen of the Azerbaijani Army, in increasing their fighting spirit and striving for victory during the Patriotic War.

The session also discussed several issues related to the combat and moral-psychological training of the Azerbaijani army's military personnel.

Azerbaijan and Armenia entered the second war after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.

