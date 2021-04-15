By Trend

The reason for the latest call of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs to Azerbaijan and Armenia to resume political dialogue isn’t clear, first of all, because there is no subject of negotiations, Azerbaijani Parliament’s Member Elshan Musayev told Trend.

According to Musayev, the conflict has been resolved, the relevant UN resolutions have been implemented, and Azerbaijan has ensured its territorial integrity.

Besides, he noted that the work of the OSCE Minsk Group on Karabakh for 30 years cannot be considered effective, and now it has no right to indicate directions of activity and make recommendations.

“There have never been reputable diplomats in the Minsk Group. Richard Hoagland, the group's former co-chair from the US, even made such a confession: “Diplomats usually spend their time during the co-chairmanship until they are promoted to a higher position.” This phrase alone is enough to reveal the true essence of the group and give an assessment of its performance,” the MP further said. “But why did the Minsk Group become more active? Why did the co-chairs make such a statement? They probably have nothing else to do. They were interested precisely in the non-resolution of the conflict. They are looking for a country to visit in order to pass the time. So the issue of Karabakh has always been a kind of instrument for them. They want to disguise their 30-year incompetence. Imitation of activity has become a kind of tradition for them.”

“I strongly condemn the last statement of the OSCE Minsk Group and I think that it mustn’t talk about Karabakh in the future, because the conflict has been settled, and this issue was put to an end. Now there is nothing to discuss: Karabakh is Azerbaijan!", added Musayev.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict were introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

