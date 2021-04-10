By Trend

In order to provide power supply to Azerbaijan’s Gubadly, Zangilan and Jabrayil districts, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, de-mining operations are being carried out on the districts, Idris Ismayilov, Head of the Operational Headquarters of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan, told Trend.

As of today, many territories have already been cleared of mines, Ismayilov noted.

“Since November 10, 2020, the agency has been conducting humanitarian de-mining operations in the lands of Azerbaijan liberated from Armenian occupation. First of all, the territories along which roads, communications and lines of communication pass were cleared of mines,” he added.

“Currently, de-mining work is being carried out on the Chayly-Tapgaragoyunlu and Chayly-Talish roads. On the basis of the appeal of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the territories along which the Fuzuli-Zangilan-Aghband, Barda-Aghdam and Barda-Aghdam railway lines pass are also being cleared of mines,” the expert noted.

“The de-mining of the lands along which the power lines Fuzuli-Hadrut with a voltage of 35 kilovolts and Fuzuli-Shusha with a voltage of 110 kilovolts pass, has already been completed,” Ismayilov said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

Following the liberation of its lands, Azerbaijan started carrying out operations on clearing its lands from mines, booby traps, and various weapons left behind by the Armenian troops.

---

