Milikh Yevdayev, Head of the Mountain Jews Community of Azerbaijan, who is on a visit to Azerbaijan Aghdam district, previously liberated from Armenian occupation, has spoken on vandalism by Armenians in the district, Trend reports.

"We saw here the consequences of Armenian monstrous vandalism," he noted.

"The victory of the Azerbaijani people is a triumph of justice," Yevdayev said.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation from late Sept. to early Nov. 2020, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict was introduced on Nov. 10, 2020.

