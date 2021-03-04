By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijani police officers have seized air defence systems left by the Armenian servicemen in liberated Fuzuli region during the 44-day war in 2020, the Interior Ministry's Barda regional department press service has said.

As part of ongoing measures to detect weapons abandoned by the Armenian armed forces during the Second Karabakh War on Azerbaijan's liberated territories, officers from the Fuzuli region police department found in Fuzuli region two IGLA-S air defence systems, four machine guns, seven grenades of various types, an anti-tank grenade launcher, more than 19,000 rounds of shells of various calibres, 144 projectile and machine gun stores.

The hostilities between Azerbaijan and Armenia resumed after that latter started firing at Azerbaijani civilians and military positions starting September 27, 2020. The war ended on November 10 with the signing of a trilateral peace deal by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders.

The peace agreement stipulated the return of Azerbaijan's Armenian-occupied Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin regions. Before the signing of the deal, the Azerbaijani army had liberated around 300 villages, settlements, city centres and historic Shusha city. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since the early 1990s.