By Laman Ismayilova

"The Sign of Khojaly" feature-documentary short film has been shown within the "Justice for Khojaly" international campaign.

The film is about an unknown five-year-old girl and her family killed in Khojaly town. She is one of 63 children who were brutally killed on the night from February 25 to February 26, 1992 by the Armenian military. It was impossible to identify this girl.

The story of an unknown five-year-old Azerbaijani girl reflects the whole inhuman essence of this bloody act of the Armenian military, which is a crime against all humanity.

The short film "The Sign of Khojaly" can be found on the website of the "Justice for Khojaly" campaign as well as on social networks by using the links below: Facebook , Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and Youtube.

The "Justice for Khojaly" International Awareness Campaign was launched on 8 May 2008, at the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, General Coordinator of the Islamic Conference Youth Forum for Dialogue and Cooperation.

The campaign aims to raise international public awareness of the Khojaly Genocide. The campaign’s activities are also directed towards honouring the victims and keeping their memories alive, particularly by constantly informing the younger generations and supporting the survivors and seeking ways to relieve their suffering.

More than 120,000 people and 115 organisations have joined this campaign, which functions successfully in dozens of countries. Social networks, exhibitions, rallies, contests, conferences, seminars and similar activities are other effective tools promoting its goals.

On the night of February 26, 1992, Armenian armed forces, directly supported by the 366th regiment of the former USSR, stationed at that time in the town of Khankendi in Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan attacked, from five directions, the town of Khojaly.

About 613 civilians, mostly women and children were killed in the massacre, and a total of 1,000 people were disabled. Eight families were exterminated, 25 children lost both parents, and 130 children lost one parent. Moreover, 1,275 innocent people were taken hostage, and the fate of 150 of them remains unknown.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz