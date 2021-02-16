By Vafa Ismayilova

German ambassador to Azerbaijan Wolfgang Manig has said that his country is ready to support the restoration of sustainable peace in the South Caucasus region, Trend reported on February 15.

The ambassador made the remarks at a meeting with Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Affairs of Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev.

Highly assessing the end of the conflict in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and the creation of conditions for the return of IDPs, the diplomat expressed Germany's desire to support the restoration of sustainable peace, relations between communities and ties between civil institutions.

“The German government intends to continue implementing projects aimed at supporting IDPs,” Manig said.

At the meeting, Rzayev informed the guest about the refugees' problems and their forced resettlement as a result of Armenia's aggressive ethnic cleansing policy over the past 30 years, as well as the work carried out to solve them, the situation on the liberated territories and the preparation for the return of IDPs to their native lands.

On February 3, Aliyev announced that mine clearance in the liberated lands would be the first step in the process to return IDPs to their homes. He stressed that mine clearance process would be followed by an assessment of damage and restoration work in the liberated lands. Aliyev set as a task before the State Mine Action Agency to work out a short- and medium-term strategy to clear the land of mines so that rehabilitation can begin and citizens can return to their homeland as soon as possible.

Azerbaijan liberated around 300 villages, city centres, settlements and historic Shusha city in the war that lasted from September 27 and November 10. Other Armenian-occupied districts - Kalbajar, Aghdam and Lachin - returned to Azerbaijan's control after the singing of the Russian-brokered Karabakh peace deal on November 10.

