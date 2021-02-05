By Trend

The personnel of the Turkish-Russian Joint Monitoring Center in Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district is equipped with all the necessary technical means, Russian Colonel Mikhail Zavalnik, who is serving in the center, told reporters, Trend reports.

According to the colonel, the monitoring is carried out around the clock.

“The personnel fulfill their obligations on the basis of the signed memorandum. Round-the-clock control is carried out by the Forpost and Orlan-10 aircraft,” Zavalnik said.

“The personnel on duty at the center consist of an operator, communications officers, a translator, and UAV operators. The personnel is equipped with all the necessary technical means,” he added.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz