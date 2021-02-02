By Vafa Ismayilova

The U.S. Azerbaijanis Network (USAN) has launched a campaign against a draft resolution aiming to justify Armenian lies.

In the US State of Connecticut, members of the local House of Representatives Edwin Vargas and William Petit submitted to the said structure draft resolution No. 00009 calling for the recognition of the remnants of the illegal self-styled entity in Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region. In a letter posted online, USAN notes that the draft resolution presents distorted facts related to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

"Using state legislatures as their playgrounds, Armenian narrow interest groups attempt to inflict damage to the relations between the United States and our allies Turkey (NATO member) and Azerbaijan. This time, in your Great State of Connecticut, at the behest of Armenian lobbyists, representatives Edwin Vargas and William Petit introduced a House Resolution 00009 calling to recognize the so-called 'Republic of Artsakh', the remnants of the illegitimate regime installed by Yerevan in occupied Khankendi," the letter said.

It added that "no doubt the bill misrepresents the facts about the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, conveniently leaving out the fact of Armenian aggression against and occupation of Azerbaijan's territories for nearly three decades, and promotes Russia's proxy state Armenia and its illegal creation 'Artsakh', in contravention of national interests and foreign policy of the United States".

USAN stressed that "despite the fact that Armenian army was defeated and forced to capitulate in November 2020, with Azerbaijan restoring its territorial integrity, Armenian lobbyists continue to nag the state legislatures hoping to save face and justify the contributions they had gotten from their Armenian donors".

In the letter, USAN asks every voter "to take a minute to send your letter to the Connecticut House of Representatives to inform your elected officials and denounce this action by sponsors of the bill".

On January 31, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry strongly condemned a campaign full of hatred and threats by radical Armenian groups targeting the Azerbaijani embassy in the USA and Ambassador Elin Suleymanov.

"We strongly condemn such acts and expect the bodies responsible for preventing such provocations in the relevant countries to approach their duties with full responsibility. As it is known, in accordance with the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, it is the responsibility of the host country to prevent any attack on a diplomat, his identity, liberty and honour," Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Leyla Abdullayeva said.

She reminded extremely aggressive provocative actions against peaceful Azerbaijani demonstrators in foreign countries, including the United States, as well as against Azerbaijani diplomatic missions by radical Armenian groups carried out in July 2020.

Abdullayeva stressed that such actions of radical Armenians in foreign countries demonstrate that "these people are not interested in the establishment of peace and security, as well as peaceful coexistence in our region. Their actions only serve to incite hatred and enmity between the nations. This once again proves that such radical Armenian groups in foreign countries neither think about the future welfare of Armenia nor the Armenian people".

The clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan escalated for the second time in 2020 after Armenia's forces deployed in the occupied Azerbaijani lands targeted Azerbaijani civilian settlements and military positions, causing casualties among civilians and the military. In the early hours of September 27, Azerbaijan launched a counter-offensive operation which lasted six weeks. The operation resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijan's occupied lands.

A Russia-brokered ceasefire deal that Azerbaijan and Armenia signed on November 10, 2020, brought an end to the 44-day war between the two countries. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it had occupied.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz