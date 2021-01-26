By Trend

Moscow and Tehran have a common interest in deepening the dialogue on a number of regional issues, including the situation around Nagorno-Karabakh, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said, Trend reports citing TASS.

Lavrov made the remark during his negotiations with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif.

"Taking into account the role of our countries in the surrounding region, we are interested in deepening dialogue on such issues as security in the Persian Gulf, problems of Afghanistan, and, of course, we can discuss the situation that has developed around Nagorno-Karabakh after the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia," said the Russian FM.



