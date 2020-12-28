By Vafa Ismayilova

An Azerbaijani soldier has been killed and another injured in an attack by an illegal Armenian armed group in Khojavend region, the Defence Ministry reported on December 28.

Six Armenian saboteurs were killed in response.

The incident occurred on December 27, at about 15:30 when an illegal Armenian armed group or a detachment of six remnants of the Armenian armed forces that remained on the territory attacked the units of the Azerbaijan Army in the direction of the Aghdam (Akaku) village of the Khojavend region, the ministry said.

As a result of the attack, a serviceman of the Azerbaijan Army, soldier Ganbarov Elmir Rayil oglu was killed and soldier Aliyev Emin Suleyman oglu was injured. The wounded soldier was evacuated to a medical institution after providing first medical aid, and nothing threatens his life, the ministry said.

The ministry added that as a result of the actions taken, all six members of the illegal Armenian armed group were killed. The ministry warned if a similar case happens again, the Azerbaijan Army will take firm measures. The statement expressed the ministry leadership's deep condolences to the martyred soldier's family.

Three Azerbaijani servicemen were killed and two were wounded in the Armenians' sudden attack on November 26, in Sur village of Khojavend region. On December 8, one Azerbaijani serviceman was killed and an employee of Azerbaijan’s Azercell company was seriously wounded during the installation of communication lines and transmission equipment near Hadrut settlement in the same region.

The Azerbaijani State Security Service and the Defence Ministry said in a joint statement on December 13 that the security agency was forced to conduct an anti-terrorist operation in Hadrut as the Armenian armed groups had not left the territory, had created combat positions and had committed acts of terror and sabotage against Azerbaijani civilians and servicemen in the area.

Later, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry issued a statement urging Yerevan to strictly adhere to the trilateral peace statement signed by the Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian leaders on November 10, 2020 to stop the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

