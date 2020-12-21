By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has stated that it is continuing to take measures to improve the supply of troops deployed on liberated territories.

"The activities to further improve the supply of our troops stationed in the liberated territories are being continued. New roads to the regions of deployment of our troops are being laid, the combat duty and troops' service are organized at positions in mountainous areas," the ministry said in a statement on December 21.

In a video posted on the ministry's official website, about 20 military vehicles are shown in an unidentified mountainous snowy area, about 10 tents with Azerbaijani flags on them, servicemen involved in activities to satisfy their daily needs, an unnamed village of settlement with about 40 to 50 houses, the construction of a road in an unidentified territory.

Azerbaijan's victorious 44-day war with Armenia resulted in the liberation of the previously occupied lands of Azerbaijan by the Armenian armed forces.

A Russia-brokered cease-fire deal brought an end to six weeks of fighting between Armenia and Azerbaijan. Azerbaijan and Armenia signed the agreement on November 10 to end the war and work toward a comprehensive solution. The Azerbaijani army declared a victory against the Armenian troops. The signed agreement obliged Armenia to withdraw its troops from the Azerbaijani lands that it has occupied since early 1990s.

A total of 101 Azerbaijani civilians were killed in Armenia's indiscriminate attacks. Some 2,783 Azerbaijani servicemen, who fought for the country's territorial integrity, were killed in the war. The work to identify 103 servicemen through the DNA analysis is underway. More than a hundred Azerbaijani servicemen are considered missing. Presently, 1,245 Azerbaijani servicemen are being treated in hospitals.

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chaired by the United States, Russia and France had been mediating the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict since the signing of the volatile cease-fire agreement in 1994. The Minsk Group’s efforts resulted in no progress as Armenia refused to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions (822, 853, 874 and 884) demanding the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of its troops, which was the main obstacle to the resolution of the conflict.

