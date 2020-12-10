By Aisha Jabbarova

President Ilham Aliyev has said that the Victory Parade being held in Baku today is historic.

Aliyev made the remarks while addressing the parade that will celebrate Azerbaijan's victory in the 44-day-war with Armenia.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan who arrived in Baku yesterday also addressed the parade.

The Victory Parade to be held on Freedom Square in central Baku, will be attended by more than 3,000 personnel, about 150 units of combat, including modern military equipment, rocket and artillery installations, air defense systems. Demonstration of warships and boats is also planned. The parade will also feature a part of the trophies captured by the Azerbaijani army during the Patriotic War.

Story will be updated.