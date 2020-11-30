By Trend

Some 535 civilians died and 2,418 were injured from mine explosions in Azerbaijan, Gazanfar Ahmadov, director of Azerbaijan’s National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) said at a briefing held on Nov.30, Trend reports.

According to Ahmadov, the agency conducts activities to educate citizens so that they do not touch dangerous, unknown objects, devices, and ammunition.

He urged citizens to report all suspicious items to the district police departments and executive administrations.

