Azerbaijan’s liberated cities and regions will be covered with qualified and sustainable TV and radio broadcasting, local news sources have reported.

Review has already been conducted in some places by specialists.

Social television package and radio channels up to 6 are reportedly broadcast in Shuhsa and Hadrut through existing transmitters in Agsu and Ahmadbayli village of Shusha.

Depending on the relief, the broadcast signal may be weak in some places. The main issue on the agenda is to organize qualified and sustainable broadcast in all liberated cities and regions, and currently, necessary works are being conducted in this field, the reports said.

The National Television and Radio Council earlier reported that work had begun on the construction of new infrastructure on Azerbaijan's liberated territories. It was noted that all technical equipment for television and radio broadcasting on the territories occupied by Armenia was destroyed, and part of it was used for Armenian television and radio.

After carrying out restoration work in our liberated lands, all licensed radio and television channels in Azerbaijan will begin broadcasting, the council said.

The report added that all the equipment necessary for the work had been purchased and the work will begin in the near future.

On November 10, a trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan ended the Nagorno-Karabakh war.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

