By Vafa Ismayilova

The Azerbaijani Prosecutor-General's Office has reported that four people have been killed in a mine blast on the territory of Fuzuli region.

The incident took place on 28 November, the report added.

To recap, senior Azerbaijani officer Colonel Babak Samidli was killed in a mine blast in newly-liberated Sugovushan settlement on 23 November.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians were killed and hundreds of others injured in Armenia's armed attacks between September 27 - November 10.

On November 10, Azerbaijan and Armenia signed a Russia-brokered peace agreement to end the war in Nagorno-Karabakh.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the trilateral agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

