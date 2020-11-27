By Trend

The basis for the negotiations for a settlement of Karabakh conflict and the context in which the Office of the Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office (PRCiO) operates have both changed significantly and it remains to be defined, above all with the parties, how the OSCE and the Office of the PRCiO can best continue its work, OSCE Communication and Media Relations Section told Trend.

The organization said that the deployment of Russian peacekeepers and the creation of a Joint Centre for Ceasefire and Monitoring will provide military security, strengthened by ceasefire verification activities.

“The OSCE, as a security organization with a comprehensive understanding of security, has a role to play in the transition from the ceasefire and crisis management to a fully-fledged peace agreement and post-conflict rehabilitation. The Office of the PRCiO is ready to meet these new challenges, transforming and expanding activities as necessary, with agreement by the sides, and under the guidance of the OSCE Chairmanship and the Minsk Group Co-Chairs.

The PRCiO sees a role in his activity in providing ‘good offices’ to all stakeholders, keeping communication channels open; assisting in translating political agreements into concrete processes and actions, conducting follow-up activities and reporting; continuing to be the ‘eyes and ears’ of the OSCE on the ground, ensuring international objectivity and neutrality in the process; supporting the design and implementation of agreed confidence-building measures, for example in the areas of transport and communication, economic issues or water sharing and people to people contacts.

The efforts of the Co-Chairs, and the international OSCE community as a whole, continue. The Office of the PRCiO is supporting those efforts in every way it can,” said OSCE.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz