By Vafa Ismayilova

Azerbaijan has set up the Nagorno-Karabakh regional department of the Justice Ministry, Trend has reported.

The department’s headquarters will consist of officials from the ministry.

The department’s creation is aimed at ensuring the organized and prompt fulfillment of tasks set before the ministry under the Azerbaijani presidential order to organize the temporary special administration on liberated Azerbaijani territories, Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov said.

He added that the ministry's Nagorno-Karabakh regional department was established to ensure the analysis of national and international legislation in relation to the military and other crimes committed by Armenia and the latter’s illegal activities on the occupied territories. The department will also clarify the amount of damages inflicted on the justice system and infrastructure on the occupied territories, ensure the activity of the judicial bodies, as well as organize the fulfilment of other tasks set before the judicial agencies.

Ninety-four Azerbaijani civilians have been killed and hundreds of others have been injured in Armenia's armed attacks.

The Azerbaijani army liberated several cities and nearly 300 of its settlements and villages as well as some strategic heights from the occupation of Armenian forces during 44 days.

About 20 per cent of Azerbaijan's territory – including Nagorno-Karabakh and seven adjacent regions – had been under Armenian occupation for nearly three decades.

Armenia failed to implement four UN Security Council resolutions that urged the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the invading forces from the occupied territories.

On November 10, Baku and Yerevan signed a Moscow-brokered agreement to end fighting and work towards a comprehensive solution.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev hailed the agreement as a victory for his country and a defeat for Armenia, saying Baku's military success enabled it to gain an upper hand to end the three-decade occupation of its territory.

