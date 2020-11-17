By Trend

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has considered the appeal of the scientific workers of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS), published in the media, on the illegal archaeological excavations by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan, the plundering of monuments of the material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

In the Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General's Office, a criminal case has been initiated under the relevant articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan, and an investigation group has been set up to conduct a preliminary investigation.

Attention will also be pointed to other facts reflected in the appeal of ANAS scientists.

The public will be informed about the progress of the investigation.

Earlier, Azerbaijani archaeologists appealed to the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev regarding the plundering of the monuments of the material and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan by Armenia and illegal excavations that were carried out for a long time in the liberated lands.

Following over a month of military action to liberate its territories from Armenian occupation, Azerbaijan has pushed Armenia to sign the surrender document. A joint statement on the matter was made by the Azerbaijani president, Armenia's PM, and the president of Russia.

A complete ceasefire and a cessation of all hostilities in the zone of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is introduced at 00:00 hours (Moscow time) on 10 November 2020.

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front.

Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

