An Azerbaijani soldier with a high level of morale, psychological condition, material, and technical support is moving towards another target with a weapon in one hand and a flag on other hand, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, Lieutenant Colonel Anar Eyvazov said.

Eyvazov made the remark at the briefing, Trend reports on Nov. 9.

"This courage and fighting spirit are passed on to us from the victorious supreme commander and our unshakable people,” the spokesman said. “The Azerbaijani troops, which are currently expanding its offensive in the direction of Khojavend district, continue fighting with great enthusiasm and perseverance, controlling the operational situation. Victory is ours!"

Armenian Armed Forces launched a large-scale military attack on positions of the Azerbaijani army on the front line, using large-caliber weapons, mortars, and artillery on Sept. 27. Azerbaijan responded with a counter-offensive along the entire front. Currently, Azerbaijan continues the liberation of its territories from Armenian troops.



Back in July 2020, the Armenian Armed Forces violated the ceasefire in the direction of Azerbaijan's Tovuz district. As a result of Azerbaijan's retaliation, the opposing forces were silenced. The fighting continued the following days as well. Azerbaijan lost a number of military personnel members, who died fighting off the attacks of the Armenian Armed Forces.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, the Armenian Armed Forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts. The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations.

