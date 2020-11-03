By Vafa Ismailova

The Azerbaijani Defence Ministry has dismissed as fake Armenian media reports alleging the Azerbaijani troops bombed Shusha city, using banned ammunitions.

“Reports circulated in the Armenian media today that banned ammunitions were used in Shusha city is misinformation,” the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry stated on November 3.

The ministry also denied the Armenian media reports on the alleged destruction of a mortar platoon of the Azerbaijani armed forces.

“The report about the destruction of a mortar platoon of our units in the southern direction is absurd,” the ministry added.

Earlier the ministry reported that the Azerbaijani air defence units destroyed a tactical UAV belonging to the Armenian armed forces, which was trying to fly in the combat zone on November 3.

In another report earlier today, the ministry said that the Armenian armed forces are shelling Fuzuli city and the surrounding villages from the Smerch MLRS.

Armenian armed forces launched a large-scale operation in the front-line zone on September 27 at 6 am, shelling the positions of the Azerbaijani army from large-calibre weapons, mortars, and artillery installations of various calibres. Armenia has been targeting Azerbaijan’s densely populated areas and infrastructure projects.

Armenia launched missile attacks on Azerbaijani cities and regions - Ganja, Barda, Mingachevir, Khizi, Absheron, Tartar, Gabala, Kurdamir, Siyazan, Goranboy, Aghdam among others.

Azerbaijan and Armenia are locked in a conflict over Azerbaijan’s Nagorno-Karabakh breakaway region, which along with seven adjacent regions was occupied by Armenian forces in a war in the early 1990s. More than 20,000 Azerbaijanis were killed and around one million were displaced as a result of the large-scale hostilities.

---

